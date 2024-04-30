Midlands Minister of State Owen Ncube hands over 28 tonnes of mealie meal to ZPCS

Online Reporter

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube handed over donations including 28 tonnes of mealie-meal to the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services and various Charity homes.

In a post on X, by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services the funds used to buy donations were realised from the 2024 Midlands Independence fundraising dinner.

The Independence ball was held on the 17th of April at the King Solomon Hotel.

Minister Ncube officiated.