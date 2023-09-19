Midlands Minister of State Owen Ncube meets civil servants
Online Reporter
The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province, Owen Ncube, this morning met with District Development Coordinators, Town Clerks, CEO’s and District Public Service Coordinators in the province.
Minister Ncube outlined the development thrust that all local authorities should spearhead.
