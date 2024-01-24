Midlands Minister of State to launch enhanced clean-up programme at Mtapa Market amid cholera outbreak

Midlands Bureau

THE Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube is today expected at Mtapa Market in Gweru to launch the enhanced clean-up programme.

Mtapa market is home to more than 3 000 vendors.

The launch of the programme is coming at a time when the Midlands Province is grappling with a cholera outbreak that has been intensified by unattended garbage.

Poor service delivery, inadequate sanitation, and inefficient waste management in urban areas have primarily fuelled the spread of cholera.