Midlands Police warn public about fake job recruitment scam targeting Unki Mines applicants

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in the Midlands have warned members of the public about fake job recruitment scams circulated via media platforms.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the call comes following a fake job recruitment advert where some people were duped.

“The message purported that Unki Mines in Shurugwi was recruiting new personnel. Those interested were instructed to deposit money in United States Dollars, amounts ranging between $80 and $150 into One Money Wallet and Innbucks accounts. Contact numbers advertised were cell numbers 0715027233 and 0712991774,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said seven people so far have been identified to have acted upon the advertisements and deposited money as instructed.

He said the offences were discovered when the victims to Unki Mines for the promised employment and discovered that the advertised jobs were not there.

“Total amount established so far to have been prejudiced is US$630. The Mine’s Human Resources officer, Frank Banda reported the case to the police,” said Insp Mahoko

He said when the supplied cellphone numbers were called, they were answered in support of the advert.

“Once the money was deposited, the numbers become unavailable. The victims are dotted across the country.

“Investigations have already been instituted into the cases by CID Shurugwi and we appeal for information from the public which may assist in the detection of the suspect. The suspect has been using cell numbers 0712991774 and 0715027233,” said Insp Mahoko.