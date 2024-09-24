Midlands Province hosts 28th Kwekwe Sports, Arts and Culture Festival to promote healthy living

Online Writer

KWEKWE, Midlands Province— The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province, Owen Ncube, officially opened the 28th Kwekwe Sports, Arts and Culture Festival at Mbizo Stadium yesterday.

This year’s festival, themed “Kick out the habit, adopt a healthy lifestyle. Stop drug and substance abuse,” aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and promote healthier lifestyle choices among the community.

The festival, which has become an annual highlight in the region, features a variety of sports competitions, artistic performances, and cultural exhibitions. It seeks not only to entertain but also to educate attendees about the pressing issues of drug and substance abuse that affect many communities in the province.

In his opening remarks, Minister Ncube stressed the importance of fostering a drug-free society and encouraged young people to engage in sports and cultural activities as a means of personal development and social cohesion.

The festival is expected to draw large crowds and involve local schools, community groups, and various stakeholders dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the Midlands Province.