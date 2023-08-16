Midlands province hosts Peace Pledge

The Church in Zimbabwe, through the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations, (ZHOCD is hosting a Provincial Peace Pledge signing ceremony in Gweru for political parties who are contesting in the August 23 harmonised elections.

ZHOCD comprises of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), UDACIZA, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, (ZCBC), and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, (ZCC).

This is a follow-up to the National Peace Pledge, which was signed in Harare on  August 4.

The political parties participating in the signing ceremony include Zanu-PF and CCC among other parties contesting in the 2023 elections.

