Midlands provincial information officer Edwin Moyo retires

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Reporter

VETERAN journalist and Midlands Provincial Information Officer Mr Edwin Moyo has bid farewell to a distinguished 43-year career in the Ministry of Information, Media, and Broadcasting.



A retirement luncheon was held in his honour in Gweru, attended by colleagues, peers, and friends from the media industry, who gathered to express their deepest gratitude for his exceptional professionalism, dedication, and mentorship. The occasion was a testament to Mr Moyo’s enduring impact, as well-wishers praised his unwavering commitment to the field and wished him all the best in his future pursuits.



As Mr Moyo embarks on a new chapter, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the next generation of journalists and media professionals, leaving behind a lasting impact on the industry.