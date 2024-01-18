Midlands State University Great Debaters make waves at global competitions

Midlands State University Great Debaters showcased their exceptional talent and eloquence at the prestigious World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) held at FPT University from December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The WUDC, the pinnacle of competitive debating, attracted teams from over 250 universities across the globe. This event saw participants engaging in rigorous debates on a wide range of topics, from global issues to socio-economic policy issues.

Team MSU comprised of Thandokuhle Sibanda, a third-year Economics student; Tanaka Mangachena, a second-year Metallurgical Engineering student; Nontokozo Zulu, a second-year Logistics and Supply Chain Management student; Rebecca Muleya, a second-year Accounting student, and Harniel Nyawuta, a fourth-year Economics student.

Zulu captivated the judges and audience with her sharp wit and eloquent delivery. Her logical reasoning propelled her to secure a place among the top 10 debaters in the world.

Muleya demonstrated her exceptional critical thinking and analytical skills throughout the championship. Her ability to advocate against early child marriages and compellingly present them resonated with the audience, cementing her position as one of the top 10 debaters globally.

Under the guidance of their experienced coach, Student Development Officer, Mr llunga, the team has consistently achieved outstanding results in regional and international competitions.

Their achievements reinforce the university’s commitment to fostering excellence in education and empowering students to become articulate global citizens.

The team’s success not only brings honour to MSU but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring debaters across Zimbabwe.

Debating at MSU began in 2011. Since inception, the Great Debaters have meant business, overachieving in their field and proving to be a most exemplary and formidable debating team. —MSU