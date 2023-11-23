Midlands State University holds memorial for National Hero Ngwabi Bhebe

A memorial service in honour of the late National hero and MSU founding Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebe.

Midlands Bureau

Scores of mourners are gathered at the Midlands State University (MSU) Chapel for a memorial service in honour of the late National hero and MSU founding Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebe.

The MSU memorial is coming after two other memorial services were held at Lutheran Church in Gweru and at his farm in Chiwundura yesterday.

Prof Bhebe who died last week on Friday was declared a national hero in recognition of his outstanding role as an academic, a great teacher, and a committed nationalist.

He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

Leading the mourners is the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube.