Midlands State University Launches 24-Hour Study Centre

IN a move towards enhancing students’ access to academic resources, the Midlands State University (MSU) Library Services Division launched a 24-Hour Study Centre at the University’s Batanai Learning Centre on 13 December 2023.

University Librarian, Ms. Nyarai Patience Chibanda, expressed delight at the actualisation of the Centre which was on the University’s agenda for the year 2023.

“Our aim was to establish a space where students can thrive academically, regardless of time constraints. This Centre will not only provide access to resources but also foster a culture of academic excellence and continuous learning,” the Librarian remarked.

With the ever-increasing demands equitable access to quality education as espoused in Sustainable Development Goal 4, the establishment of this study centre comes as a timely intervention.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa applauded the Library Services Division for recognising the need for flexible study hours and uninterrupted access to academic resources.

“This 24-hour Study Centre is a statement to our commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for our students. It is a leap towards breaking barriers and ensuring that education remains accessible to all,” said Professor Muzvidziwa.

The newly established study centre boasts with a range of amenities including a well-stocked library, and comfortable study spaces designed to facilitate collaborative learning.

By extending study hours, the University aims to empower its students to maximise their potential and pursue academic success without time limitations.

Dovetailing with the University’s culture of learning and innovation, the 24-hour Study Centre is anticipated to become a hub of intellectual engagement, encouraging students to collaborate, exchange ideas and engage in critical discourse.