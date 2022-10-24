Midlands State University register first win in Bulawayo Basketball League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) registered their first win in the Bulawayo Basketball League (BBL) men’s C League after they beat Lupane State University (LSU) 21-79 at Eveline High School at the weekend.

Emmanuel Munorwei top scored for MSU with 22 points. This was the side’s first victory in the league which they joined this year. For LSU, Neville Chinyangare was the top scorer with 11 points.

The league will take a break this coming weekend to pave the way for a national competition that is being organised by Big Five Events.

It will run for two days beginning on Friday.

Women teams that have confirmed participation are Lakers, JBC, UZ Sparks, Bulawayo City Towers and GZU Women.

In the veterans’ category, Legends, Clippers select, Unicorns, Gweru Legends, Mbare Bulls and Harare Sons will battle. The senior men category will feature Legends, Lakers, JBC, Vic Falls Panthers, Falcons, Mavericks, Giants, Wolves and GZU.

More teams are expected to be added.

BBL Results

Highlanders Comets 31- 63 Catch Them Young Academy (Men C)

16pts S. Chinyama (Highlanders Comets)

27pts H. Chauke (Catch Them Young Academy)

Gwanda Rebels 35-39 Titans (Men C)

10pts Nathan Zimucha (Gwanda Rebels)

10pts Tatenda Gundani (Gwanda Rebels)

15pts Shepherd Khumalo (Titans)

Bulawayo City Towers 76-17 Catch Them Young Academy (Women B)

34pts Nicole Nyoni (Bulawayo City Towers)

7pts Felicia Ncube (Catch Them Young Academy)

MSU 47-8 Angels B (Women B)

23pts Vimbai Rice (MSU)

8pts Blessing Sibanda (Angels)

Gwanda Rebels 35-36 Imbizo Celtics 36 (Men C)

10pts Tatenda Gundani (Gwanda Rebels)

12 Innocent Ndou (Imbizo Celtics)

LSU 21 v MSU 79 (Men C)

11pts Neville Chinyangare (LSU)

22pts Emmanuel Munorwei (MSU)

Venue: Khanyisile Sports Centre

City Royals 52 v Clippers B 38 (Men B)

17pts Neon Mutasa (City Royals)

14pts Michael Jonathan (Clippers B)

Mavericks B 46 v Highlanders B 44 (Men B)

18pts Keith Tshuma (Mavericks B)

30pts D. Dube (Highlanders B)

Clippers 26-16 City Knights (Men A)

10pts Walanda Gonah (Clippers)

4pts Tinashe Mukanyane (City Knights)

NUST 23-31 City Royals 31 (Women A)

11pts Immaculate Manondo (NUST)

8pts Shalom Pondai (City Royals)

Angels 35-24 Mavericks (Women A)

6pts Yolanda Mabuza (Angels)

6pts Tanatswa Gambiza (Angels)

6pts Tinashe Hamadziripi (Angels)

6pts Tracey Phiri (Angels)

14pts Nontokozo Chisale (Mavericks)

Mavericks 43-26 NUST (Men A)

18pts Norman Chimukanda (Mavericks)

10pts Emmanuel Lawson (NUST)

Giants 32-34 Legends 34 (Men A)

14pts Mthokozisi Sibanda (Giants)

14pts Mthokozisi Sibanda (Giants)

9pts Tino Gumbo (Legends).