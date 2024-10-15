Midlands State University Scholar impresses at Zimbabwe Research Symposium for Innovative Study on Special Economic Zones

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – At the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium, held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14th, 2024, Dr Levious Chiukira from Midlands State University was awarded the prestigious Social Sciences and Humanities Sectorial Award for his insightful research on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in developing countries.

The symposium, themed “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialisation,” was officially inaugurated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who commended the participants for their commitment to research that supports economic development.

Dr Chiukira’s research, titled “Special Economic Zones in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities for Zimbabwe,” delved into how SEZs could be strategically utilised to attract foreign investment, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in Zimbabwe. His work highlights both the potential benefits and the challenges associated with implementing SEZs in the local context.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Chiukira emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for foreign investment, stating that “the establishment of SEZs presents a unique opportunity for Zimbabwe to enhance its economic landscape and foster sustainable development.”

As the recipient of a certificate and a cash award of US$3 000, Dr Chiukira’s research is poised to contribute valuable insights into the formulation of policies aimed at leveraging SEZs for national growth.

This recognition underscores the vital role of research in shaping effective economic strategies and highlights the importance of academia in addressing contemporary challenges faced by Zimbabwe.