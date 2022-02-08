Midlands Teen Art Awards rebrand

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of the Midlands Teen Arts Awards (MTAA) have rebranded the awards to Midlands Royalty Arts Awards (MRAA) as they prepare to host the third edition.

Laying out the roadmap for this year’s ceremony, organisers said MRAA will redefine the Midlands province and restore the legacy and pride endowed by the diverse province.

Founder of the awards, Farai Chigumbu said the rebranding exercise comes as the awards ceremony has grown from being a provincial to a national event.

“As a cultural and creative industry promoter in the Midlands province, we realised from our previous editions that we were getting more entries or submissions from youths who were above the age of 24 yet our concept was for teens and thus excluded these youths from submitting their content.

“We, therefore, embarked on a rebranding exercise as a way of ensuring that we involve youths so that they get recognised as well,” said Chigumbu.

He said this is why they chose to rename the event to show people that it is no longer just a teen affair.

“The rebranded MRAA seeks to promote other youths and adults who’re in the cultural and creative industry.

As we’re changing our name, artistes can expect to see new categories and events which are meant to promote and celebrate the talent and creativity that we have in the Midlands province and at large.

“We’re not starting afresh, but we just made slight changes which means we still consider this edition as our third edition.

Through this edition, we aim to redefine the Midlands province through the cultural and creative industry,” he said.

Chigumbu said the third edition is going to be intense and therefore requires artistes to work hard and create art that is competitive.

The awards were introduced two years ago to appreciate youthful talent from the Midlands province.

They were also meant to create healthy competition among youths in the arts industry.

Chaplin High School was the biggest winner of the inaugural edition that was held virtually.

