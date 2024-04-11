Midlands Uhuru preparations well on course

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

Preparations for the Midlands Provincial Independence Day celebrations, to be held in Kwekwe for the first time, are progressing well.

The celebrations will be held in the provincial second capital for the first time away from the traditional Mkoba Stadium in Gweru in line with the Second Republic’s devolution concept.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube recently toured Mbizo Stadium, the venue of the event to monitor progress and expressed satisfaction with the rate at which the preparations are going on.

Apart from refurbishing the turf, the stadium had its precast walls replaced and more water points installed to enable everyone to access water as well as the repairing of ablution facilities.

Roads which lead to the venue are also being repaired with potholes being patched while others are being tarred.

Addressing a joint provincial meeting, Minister Ncube urged everyone to put a shoulder to the wheel towards the success of the event.

“Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel and ensure a resounding Independence Day Anniversary. I urge everyone to continue upholding unity of purpose, effective communication, collaboration, and coordination as we prepare for the special day in line with the theme “Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030,” said Minister Ncube.

The province has since mobilised 36 buses that will ferry people from all eight districts.

Minister Ncube said this was not a political gathering rather it was a national event which should be attended by all Zimbabweans regardless of political inclination.

“Everyone should attend, we have our Kwekwe Mayor here (Councillor Albert Zinhanga) playing a key role and I encourage everyone including the opposition, to be part of this momentous occasion as it is a State occasion, not a party occasion,” he said.

The national celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province where the children’s party will also be held.

Midlands Province will send fifty children to the party where they will get a chance to meet President Mnangagwa.