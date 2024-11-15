Midlands youths benefit from Presidential heifers scheme

Midlands Bureau

GOVERNMENT has handed over 69 heifers to youths in the Midlands province under the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Scheme in a move aimed at empowering youths as the country moves towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

The 69 heifers were handed over to youth beneficiaries on Wednesday and are part of the 80 heifers donated to the Midlands province in 2022.

Nine of the heifers were conceived at Midlands State University (MSU) farm, while 20 others were sold when they faced problems, with funds raised enough to replace the sold cattle.

The handover, which took place at DCK Farm in Kwekwe marks a new chapter for some youths who are looking forward to lucrative returns from the scheme.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, handed over the heifers to the youths on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

He said he was handing over the heifers donated by President Mnangagwa to youths trained at DCK Farm in 2022, which illustrates his commitment to empowering the young generation to take the lead in the socio-economic transformation of Zimbabwe.

“Important to note is that food self-sufficiency and nutrition security is the ultimate goal of the Rural Development 8.0, which underpins the New Dispensation’s economic growth and recovery thrust,” he said.

“As you may be aware, the agriculture sector has a positive multiplier impact on employment creation, growing the agro-processing industry and attainment of an upper-middle-income society earlier than 2030 envisioned by President Mnangagwa.”

Minister Ncube said the Midlands Province appreciates and commends President Mnangagwa for initiating sustainable youth-centric empowerment programmes exhibited through financial inclusion and incorporating them in key leadership positions that cut across councils, Parliament and parastatal boards.

“Furthermore, the youth ministry and youth desks have been established to accelerate youth empowerment and development through business loans, training, land allocations and provision of essential Presidential inputs for our youths,” he said.

Cde Ernest Dzoro who is Zanu-PF Provincial Youth League chairperson commended President Mnangagwa for initiating life changing projects for the youths.

“We are very happy with President Mnangagwa’s leadership, which fulfils promises time and again. The President is already fulfilling his 2030 vision by taking care of the country’s future generations,” he said.

“As a young person, I feel like my future has been shaped. I had nothing but the President has presented me with a great opportunity to start a life. The future is indeed bright.”

Cde Rutendo Mpofu, legislator under the youth quarter said the donation is a clear testimony that Zimbabwe has a listening President.

“We are so happy to have such a scheme being fulfilled. This will help even the girl child to guard against drug and substance abuse, which sometimes leads to sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies,” she said.

Since the inception of the Second Republic, the previously disadvantaged groups in society including youths and women have been receiving various empowerment programmes as the Government pursues an inclusive development approach.