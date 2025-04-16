Midlo irrigation farmers embrace business approach to agriculture

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

FARMERS at the Midlo Irrigation Scheme in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province, have adopted a business model approach to agriculture, a shift expected to boost production and improve livelihoods.

Previously, individual plot holders operated independently, but they have now united to work as a collective. This change follows the rehabilitation of the scheme and training in climate-smart agriculture and agribusiness management.

The scheme’s farmers have planted 2,5 hectares of maize, which is now ready for harvesting and two hectares of sugar beans. Plans are already underway to introduce wheat farming, with eight hectares prepared for planting this May.

Established in 2019, the Midlo Irrigation Scheme comprises 47 farmers; 30 women and 17 men, including the elderly and people with disabilities.

The scheme was recently expanded from eight to 20 hectares, bringing relief to farmers who previously relied on labour-intensive methods, using hosepipes to water crops.

“In the past, we would spend the entire day at the scheme, taking turns connecting hosepipes to taps to water our crops. It was exhausting and often forced our children to skip school to help. Now, with the new system, things have changed for the better,” said Ms Hleziphi Moyo, a member of the scheme.

Thanks to the installation of a centre pivot and drag hose sprinklers, irrigation is now more efficient and less labour-intensive.

“The system we have now is convenient. It doesn’t require much labour or supervision. I can go home and attend to other chores while the machinery does the watering. We are excited about the potential to grow more crops and increase our income. This winter, we’ll plant wheat for the first time since the scheme was established,” said Ms Moyo.

Ms Moyo added that they were looking forward to improved yields that would help support their families.

Speaking during a recent visit to the scheme, Engineer Bezzel Chitsungo, the Director for Irrigation Development in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, said the Government was promoting the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model, which aims to uplift communities into an upper-middle-income economy.

“Under this model, irrigation farmers must form companies and become shareholders. The Arda scheme manager will assist in running the scheme as a business and developing a five-year business plan,” he said.

Engineer Chitsungo said that, with the guidance of scheme managers, farmers would have improved access to Government support, such as machinery and inputs.

“Government is moving to capacitate irrigation schemes, as they have a crucial role to play in enhancing agricultural production because they can produce year-round,” he said.

Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, commended Midlo Irrigation Scheme farmers for embracing the project. He said irrigation farming is vital for food security, especially in the face of climate change.

Ambassador Chifamba also announced that the farmers would be supported with a fish farming project to complement their crop production.

Midlo Irrigation Scheme was rehabilitated under the “Building Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Agricultural Livelihoods in Southern Africa” programme, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in partnership with the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

A solar-powered plant has been installed to pump water from Midlo Dam. The centre pivot irrigates 15 hectares, while the drag hose sprinkler covers the remaining five hectares.

The Government, in collaboration with development partners, is rehabilitating idle irrigation schemes in Matabeleland South as part of a broader national effort to enhance food and nutrition security in line with Vision 2030.

To support this transformation, farmers have received agricultural inputs and training on how to run their operations as businesses. These efforts are part of the Government’s ambitious plan to rehabilitate and develop 350 000 hectares of irrigated land by 2025, thereby building resilience against climate change and boosting food security.

