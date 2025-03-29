Midnight murder: Sergeant shot in Sizinda

The house in Sizinda where the late Sgt Abel Masava was shot in the early hours of yesterday.

Peter Matika / Danisa Masuku

A domestic violence call in Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb turned deadly yesterday morning when one of the officers who responded to the distress call was shot dead. Sergeant Abel Masava (43), stationed at ZRP Tshabalala was shot in the head and he died while being rushed to hospital.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

The incident occurred at approximately 00:30 hours and the suspects disappeared into the darkness soon after the shooting.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Sizinda suburb, Bulawayo, on March 28, 2025. The officer was in a police vehicle with a colleague,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said that the officers had responded to a domestic violence complaint when Sergeant Masava was shot. Upon arriving at the residence, the officers found the gate locked. While the other officer only identified as Constable Magaya was knocking on the gate, the late Sergeant Masava, who was leaning against the police vehicle, noticed five men dressed in black walking past. He stopped them, requesting identification and inquiring about their movements.

Suddenly, one of the men produced a firearm and shot Sergeant Masava in the head. He collapsed and the suspects fled the scene. Constable Magaya immediately reported the incident to the Officer-in-Charge at ZRP Tshabalala.

Officers from the station, the Dog Section and the Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit attended the scene. They found Sergeant Masava lying on the ground outside the gate where they intended to assist the caller. He was still breathing at the time.

Sergeant Masava was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway, and authorities are appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Comm Nyathi.

Sizinda residents said they heard the gunshots but were too frightened to investigate.

“It happened in the dead of the night. We heard a loud crack like a gunshot, followed by the sound of people running. We didn’t dare come out to see what was happening because we were terrified. We only noticed later a heavy police presence and knew something serious had occurred. In the morning, we saw blood near the gate of the house where the incident took place,” said a resident who refused to be named.