Mighty Warriors captain Msipa wins Israel Women’s State Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has congratulated Mighty Warriors captain Immaculate Msipa who won the Israel Women’s State Cup with Ironi Ramat HaSharon.

Her side defeated Asa Tel Aviv 2-1 in the final played on Monday.

Fuz has since sent a congratulatory message to Msipa. “Congratulations to Mighty Warriors captain Msipa for winning the Israel Women’s State Cup,” wrote Fuz.

Msipa was part of the Mighty Warriors team that made history by qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and also played at the 2011 All-Africa Games held in Maputo Mozambique.

She has also been a regular for the Mighty Warriors having featured for the team at several COSAFA women’s tournaments.

To add to her colourful CV, Msipa was also the 2019 top goal scorer in the Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League.

