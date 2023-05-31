Mighty Warriors captain Msipa wins Israel Women’s State Cup

31 May, 2023 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Mighty Warriors captain Msipa wins Israel Women’s State Cup Immaculate Msipa

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has congratulated Mighty Warriors captain Immaculate Msipa who won the Israel Women’s State Cup with Ironi Ramat HaSharon.

Her side defeated Asa Tel Aviv 2-1 in the final played on Monday.

Fuz has since sent a congratulatory message to Msipa. “Congratulations to Mighty Warriors captain Msipa for winning the Israel Women’s State Cup,” wrote Fuz.

Msipa was part of the Mighty Warriors team that made history by qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and also played at the 2011 All-Africa Games held in Maputo Mozambique.

She has also been a regular for the Mighty Warriors having featured for the team at several COSAFA women’s tournaments.

To add to her colourful CV, Msipa was also the 2019 top goal scorer in the Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting