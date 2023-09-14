Mighty Warriors drawn in Group C for Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women Championships 2023

Innocent Kurira, online writer, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn in Group C of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women Championships 2023.

The Mighty Warriors will be joined in their group by Namibia, Lesotho, and Botswana. Group B features Zambia, Mozambique, Angola and Comoros.

Group A has South Africa, Malawi, Madagascar and Eswatini.

The 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship is to be staged in Gauteng from October 4-15 as holders Zambia gear up to defend their maiden regional title won at last year’s tournament and Zimbabwe makes a welcome return to the international fold.

The tournament will be excellent preparation for the second round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with several COSAFA teams still involved in those.

Zambia takes on Mali, Namibia faces Morocco, Botswana clashes with Tanzania and South Africa meets DR Congo in the next round of qualifiers that are set for late October.

South Africa has won seven of the previous 10 COSAFA Women’s Championships played, with Zimbabwe (2011), Tanzania (2021), and Zambia (2022) the other teams to lift the trophy.

Cosafa Draw

