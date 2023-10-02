Mighty Warriors final squad named

Online Sports Writer

THE 21-member Mighty Warriors squad to take part in the Cosafa Senior Women’s Championship that start in South Africa on Wednesday.

There are no surprises in the side with Cynthia Shonga, Chido Dzingirai and Lindiwe Magwede the three goalkeepers to make the cut.

Eunice Chibanda, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edine Mutumbami, Thelma Masawi, Purity Mugayi, Nokukhanya Ndlovu and Daisy Kaitano are the defenders to do duty in Zimbabwe’s first international engagement in two years.

The country was suspended from international football and returned three months ago.

Alice Moyo leads the cast of midfielders chosen for the tour with other players in the mix being Ennety Sandile, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Patience Nyarai Ndlovu and Privilege Mupeti.

Veteran Rudo Neshamba will lead the attack and assist the coaches with giving direction to the younger members of the side who include Shyline Dambamuromo, Praynance Zvawanda, Maudy Mafuruse and Christabel Katona.

The team is traveling with an 11-member technical team