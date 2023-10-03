 Mighty Warriors Leave For South Africa

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S women national team has left for the COSAFA Cup women’s tournament which will start tomorrow in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They will play their first match on the sixth of October against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This will be the first international match since the lifting of the Fifa ban for newly appointed Shadreck Mlauzi’s squad.

He has previously managed the Mighty Warriors at the Olympics and will be hoping for a successful comeback to international football for the country’s senior national women’s football team.

Apart from Lesotho, Zimbabwe were also drawn with Botswana and Namibia.

Mighty Warriors Squad:

Cynthia Shonga, Chido Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede, Eunice Chibanda, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Eldine Mutumbami, Thelma Masawi, Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Daisy Kaitano, Ennety Chimhere, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Privilege Muperti, Patience Ndlovu, Purity Mugayi, Rudo Neshamba, Praynance Zvawanda, Shyline Dambamuromo, Christabel Katona