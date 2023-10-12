Mighty Warriors’ sex abuse victim turned into black sheep of the team

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZIFA has started investigations over alleged sexual abuse that has rocked the Mighty Warriors camp at the ongoing Cosafa Womens Cup tournament in South Africa after a female member of the technical team raised a red flag against a fellow male member of the backroom staff.

The female member (name supplied) has now reportedly been isolated by the rest of her colleagues who are accusing her of peddling lies meant to destabilise the team, that qualified for the semifinals after a one all draw against Botswana in their last group game on Wednesday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, chairperson of the Zifa normalization committee Lincoln Mutasa said the association is taking the matter seriously.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has received a report of misconduct amongst members of the of the Senior Women’s technical team. The team travelled with a qualified Safeguarding Officer who is on the ground attending to the matter. The association is taking the matter seriously, and is currently carrying out independent investigations to get to the bottom of the allegations.

“The public is reminded that this is a delicate matter, and should not make unfounded pronouncements that may jeopardise the investigations. Zifa condemns all forms of misconduct, and will ensure that anyone found guilty will be punished accordingly,” said Mutasa.

According to information uncovered by the Chronicle, the female member raised a complaint against a fellow male technical member who allegedly first asked to kiss her prior to departure for South Africa and after arrival, the perpetrator also allegedly patted her buttocks after calling her into his room on the basis of collecting some team equipment.

Close sources to the developments told this publication Wednesday evening that the victim has not been attending training sessions since making her ordeal public as she was ridiculed and accused of being a bitter lover as she was allegedly in love with the male member of the technical staff.

“She is so lonely and as I speak to you now, she is crying in her room and did not attend dinner with the rest of the team, it was the same with lunch. The other members of the technical team are now saying she is emotionally unstable and therefore must not mingle with the players as her condition will affect them. They are doing all this just to protect this guy,” a source said on Wednesday evening.

According to another source, technical meetings are held at the abuser’s room, making it difficult for the victim to attend them ‘because it is where she was almost raped’.

He also allegedly briefly caressed her thighs, according to an insider.

“She needs all the support now because she is certainly in bad state and anyone in such a condition can do anything but sadly nothing is happening. The people who are supposed to be with her at her hour of need are nowhere near her, they seemingly have chosen the side of the alleged abuser,” said the source.

This publication has it on good authority that organisers of the tournament have taken a keen interest in the matter and have since asked their safeguarding officer – who deals with sexual abuse issues-to engage the victim.

The Mighty Warriors, however also have their own safeguarding officer Dorothy Mugari.

