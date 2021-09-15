Mighty Warriors squad named

File picture: Mighty Warriors pose for a photo before kick off

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA has named a provisional squad for the Women’s Cosafa Championship in South Africa from September 28 and October 9.

The Mighty Warriors were drawn in Group B with 2020 runners-up Botswana and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan.

Group A has South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique, and Group C consists of Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini and another guest nation Uganda.

The top teams in each group together with the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Zimbabwe women provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens), Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens), Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens), Leona Bhunu (Hearts of Oak), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)

Defenders

Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows Queens), Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows Queens), Egness Tumbare (Harare City Queens), Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens), Tabeth Mutinhiri (Herentals Queens), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens), Moreblessing Bwende (Harare City Queens), Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens)

Midfielders

Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos Queens), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens), Berita Kabwe (Correctional Queens), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens), Emmaculate Msipa Alice Moyo (Faith Drive), Shyline Dambamuromo (Faith Drive), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)

Strikers

Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens), Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens), Rudo Neshamba (Harare City Queens), Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens)

