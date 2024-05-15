Migrant Resource Centre in Bulawayo commissioned

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has commissioned the Migrant Resource Centre in Bulawayo a multi purpose office which will provide migrants with information as they migrate within and to outside the country.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo officially commissioned the building on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube among other senior Government officials.

The building which is located within Civil Registry Department offices will also serve to provide information for job seekers.

The two ministers toured the facility with Ministers being told of how the office will benefit the public.

The office is not just targeting external migration but local migration.

The building was refurbished through a partnership with the International Organisation for Migration.