Miguel Is Ready

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC’s newly promoted Miguel Feldman has said that he is ready for the challenge when they face Highlanders FC at Barbourfields Stadium today.

They have been one of Bosso’s trickiest opponents over the years and they were the ones who also knocked the Bulawayo giants out of the tournament last year.

“This is my first time to be facing an opponent like Highlanders at this stage, but I am confident that we can repeat what we did to them last year because we have capable players”, said Feldman.

If he makes it to the squad it will be his first time to have an opportunity to play top flight football at one of the country’s iconic venues.

He says he has always wished to one day play at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Of course growing up and watching football at Barbourfields has made me also want to one day play there. It would be such a big honour for me to be able to represent myself, friends and family at such a big match”, he said.

The Nguboyenja bred former Mzilikazi High School student and former Bantu Rovers attacking midfielder said that he has not found it difficult to settle at Amakhosi Amahle as everyone has welcomed him with warm hands.

“The guys at the team have actually made it easier for me to settle there as they have been there for me, from training to camp and in everything that relates to how things are done at the club. I cannot call people like Mthokozisi Msebe and Obriel Chirinda my teammates because they do not treat me like one, they treat me like their younger brother as they have also played for Bantu before”.

Feldman was part of the squad that travelled to face Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium last week and lost 1-0 in a match in which he was an unused substitute. He will hope to impress new coach Johanisi Nhuma this time around and ensure that he does not only make it to the squad, but also get a couple of minutes in today’s Bulawayo derby.