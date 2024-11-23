Mildred Moyo shines bright: featured in prestigious women in entertainment lighting magazine

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AS one turns the pages of the recently launched magazine, “Women in Entertainment Lighting” Volume Three, on pages 172 and 173, they can’t help but notice the Zimbabwean magic dust sprinkled throughout.

The publication, launched by the UK-based Light Collective, prominently features Mildred “Lighting Bae” Moyo’s profile, marking a proud moment for Zimbabwe and the global lighting community.

Launched at an exclusive gathering at Ayrton’s showroom in Paris on Wednesday, this volume aims to spotlight the often-overlooked contributions of women in the lighting industry.

Moyo joins a distinguished group of 64 other women from various countries, the only Zimbabwean to be featured, highlighting her trailblazing journey in a predominantly male field.

Moyo’s recognition comes during a stellar year for her career. Recently, she graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) in Light in Performance from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in London.

This accomplishment, coupled with her feature in the magazine, has added significant accolades to her already impressive CV.

In an interview with Saturday Leisure, Moyo expressed her gratitude and excitement about this recognition.

“I’m out of words when I think of being featured among industry gurus from all over the world. It’s a blessing for me. In keeping with the aim of this book, which is to raise the profile of the designers featured, I believe God has helped me to play my part in this big puzzle,” she said.

The new volume is part of the “Women In Lighting Entertainment Sessions,” designed to elevate the profiles of female lighting designers and encourage the next generation of women in this sector.

Contributors featured in the book include Moyo’s friend, Paule Constable, Alita Escobedo, Amy D Lux, Anna Turra, Anne Militello, Averil Bott, Bethany Gupwell, Beverly Emmons, and Cara Hood among others.

Moyo’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. From her humble beginnings as a self-taught lighting designer with only an O-level certificate, she has risen to become the first African graduate of the prestigious Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance with a specialised degree in lighting design.

She has been raising the bar in the lighting design space, curating lighting masterclasses and festivals in Zimbabwe. Last year, the Zimbabwe German Society/Goethe Zentrum Harare was running an Open Call for Creatives (Individuals), Hubs/Creative enterprises/organisations, and Festivals, and she was announced as one of the Pop Up Small Grants Open Call winners.

In 2011, she founded the first female-owned lighting company in Zimbabwe called Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions.

In 2019, the first Lighting Masterclass series was established in Zimbabwe by Moyo for young people, focusing on disadvantaged girls and women.

In 2020, due to Covid-19, the classes were moved to Zoom and hosted renowned lighting designers like Paule Constable (UK), Hansorg Schmidt (UK), Michael Curry (USA), Bamanye Yeko (South Africa), Patrick Woodroffe (UK), and Erich Bertti (Brazil) among others.

In 2021, she founded a lighting workshop themed “Lights Out” touring Zimbabwe, which culminated in a three-day inaugural Lighting Festival themed “Let There Be Light.” The festival was attended by two international lighting designers, Yeko and Michael Foster from Dell’Arte International, California, USA.

Her recent credits include Associate Lighting Designer to Johanna Town for The Famous Five Musical (Clwyd Theatre/Chichester Theatre Festival); Shadowed LD Patrick Woodroffe for Elf Musical (Dominion Theatre); Associate Lighting Designer to Paule Constable for Dixon and Daughters (National Theatre); Lighting Designer for Heights and Is This Good Enough at Connections Festival (National Theatre); LX tech at The Royal Opera House; and LX tech and operator at Arts Theatre for the Choir of Man musical.