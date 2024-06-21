Military School of Music Graduates serve as ambassadors with dedication and skill

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Military School of Music graduates are ambassadors of the institution, and they should work hard and practice constantly as individuals and groups.

This was said by Colonel Nuna Bornaventure Ncube on Friday at Imbizo Barracks in Bulawayo during the graduation ceremony for the Senior Bandsman and Bugle and Drums courses.

Out of the two graduating classes, the Senior Bandsman course, which began on 15th January this year, saw 17 out of 18 students successfully graduate, with one student returning due to disciplinary reasons.

Similarly, the Bugle and Drums course, which started at the same time, graduated 19 out of 20 students, with one student returning for medical reasons.

“The responsibility now lies with you to take everything you have learned from the school back to your respective units. You are now ambassadors of the Military School of Music, and your conduct and performances will always reflect on the school. Therefore, I urge you to work hard and continuously practice your instruments both individually and as a group,” said Colonel Ncube.

He described the graduation as “the beginning of a long journey towards musical prowess.”

“The knowledge you have acquired should serve as the foundation upon which you can build your careers as senior bandsmen and unit timekeepers. I also encourage you to constantly improve yourselves by attending upgrading courses offered by the school or other institutions,” added Colonel Ncube.

He added that the ceremony signified significant growth within the military music domain.

“Today’s graduation ceremony marks yet another milestone and advancement for the Military School of Music, in line with the training objective set by the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army to train bandsmen and buglemen for the organization. The effective training and management of these courses are remarkable achievements by the Military School of Music,” he said.

Colonel Ncube added that the graduands, who represented the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, demonstrated unity and a shared purpose among the national security forces.

“I have been reliably informed that the graduands were drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. This diverse mix of students from formation bands, combat units, and sister security organizations created a vibrant and supportive learning environment that facilitated the exchange of ideas and experiences,” Colonel Ncube said.

The Senior Bandsman course aimed to elevate junior bandsmen to the role of section leaders within military bands and included students who participated in the Independence Day celebrations parade in Gwanda, where they excelled in their performance.

The Bugle and Drums course, attached to HQ1 Infantry Brigade, HQ Bulawayo District, and 11 CBT GP for five days, aimed to train students in routine bugle calls and other essential commands such as the Commanding Officer’s orders, warning for parade, fire call, and the Last Post.

Lieutenant Colonel John Musekiwa, the Commandant of the Military School of Music, stated that the course objectives had equipped the graduands to fulfill their intended roles.

For the Senior Bandsman course, the objectives included achieving Grade 5 in music theory and Grade 4 in practical skills, proficiency in aural tests, identifying various music genres with traditional ethos, forming bands and executing displays and counter marches proficiently, leading band sections in operational settings, sight-reading music effortlessly, and articulating Army band policies and administration during camp and engagements.

To achieve these objectives, the course covered subjects such as music theory and practical grades, music literacy for score reading and writing, history of Western arts and traditional dance styles and instruments. It also included general etiquette during band engagements, methods of instruction, Army band policies and engagements, conducting, and band leadership.

Lieutenant Colonel Musekiwa said the objectives for the Bugle and Drums courses were for students to achieve Grade 3 in music theory reading and Grade 2 in practical performance. They were expected to master all bugle calls used in the Zimbabwe Defense Forces without difficulty.

“They should be able to perform confidently during funeral parades and quarter guards, and serve effectively as formation or unit timekeepers. Additionally, they should be capable of forming up and leading a squad in marching using a side drum or bass drum without any difficulty,” he said.

He added that in order to achieve the mentioned objectives, the course covered music theory grade 3, music practical grade 2, aural and memory training, the history and meaning of bugle calls, care and maintenance of instruments, drum rolls, and scales.

Lieutenant Colonel Musekiwa advised that other subjects covered included civic-military relations, crime prevention and awareness, hygiene and HIV prevention, social services presentation, and security awareness and cyber warfare.