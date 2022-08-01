Milk output up 18 percent

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ZIMBABWE increased its milk output by 18 percent in the first six month of this year as the industry works towards achieving 93 million litres from 80 litres annually.

This comes on the back of increased Government support for the dairy sector through fiscal measures which include a five percent duty on dairy imports to finance the dairy recovery programme.

Players in the dairy sector produced 79,6 million litres in 2021, representing a four percent increase from 76,69 million litres produced in 2020. This is against annual demand of about 120 million litres.

Since the country cannot produce enough milk, excess demand is met through powdered imports mainly from neighbouring South Africa under a duty-free quota system to approved importers.

However, under the livestock and recovery growth plan, milk production is expected to rise to 93 million litres and to 120 million litres by 2024.

The dairy sector employs about 30 000 people directly along the dairy value chain and another 13 000 indirectly, making a major contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour of Dendairy Limited by President Mnangagwa in Kwekwe last Thursday, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the country was on the right path to meet the 120 million litres of milk by 2024.

He said with companies such as Dendairy doing well in terms of investing in science and technology, capacity utilisation is increasing.

“From the perspective of the ministry, this is very good. Dendairy is the fastest growing dairy company in the country at the moment and is vertically integrated.

“We are on the right path to meet the 120 million litres of milk by 2024,” said Minister Masuka.

He said the national production of milk is at 80 million litres per year yet the national consumption is 120 million litres.

“There is a shortage of 40 million litres which is covered by imports. Dendairy has now invested in increasing their herd and are milking 1 200 cows,” said Dr Masuka.

He said the company has invested in the development of pastures in the Southern part of the country in Chilonga.

“Our hope is that by 2024, the country should be able to produce 120 million litres of milk per year which meets national demand,” said Minister Masuka.

He said Dendairy was a critical pillar in the agro-industrial value chain contributing more to the provincial GDP and also national economic growth.

The company employs more than 1 500 people and is pushing towards expanding its capacity through fresh investment.

“I hope we take heed of the call by President Mnangagwa that we can invest and diversify and meet local needs from local investments,” said Dr Masuka.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, said industrialisation, modernisation and embracing technology was critical in creating employment.

“What is pleasing about the developments in Kwekwe is value-addition. The President has given my ministry a mandate to move up the value chains and what he meant was that let’s promote local production,” she said.

Dr Nzenza said Intrachem Explosives Company was using science, technology and innovation in their production.

She said Dendairy was also using science and technology which was impacting positively to food security.

“The company has been supported by President Mnangagwa even before he was our President. We also see value addition from milk such as production of cheese, yoghurt and fruit juices,” said Dr Nzenza.