Millers import 30 000t wheat

Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has imported 30 000 tonnes of bread-making wheat using free funds to augment wheat stocks in the country.

Speaking by telephone from Harare yesterday, GMAZ media and public relations manager Mr Garikai Chaunza said the consignment which was procured from Argentina at a cost of US$12 million was the first batch of a series of wheat deliveries by the millers using free funds.

“We have imported 30 000 tonnes of wheat from Argentina to replenish the supply gaps and thus we are not going to see wheat shortage in the country anymore as the millers will continue to use their free funds to import the grain,” he said.

Mr Chaunza said the country requires 30 000 tonnes of wheat per month.

Last year, the Government lifted a ban on private grain sales and granted the nod to individuals and corporates with free funds to import quantities of their choice to complement Treasury’s efforts in ensuring adequate national grain reserves.

Mr Chaunza said the landing price of the consignment was US$407 per tonne.

Zimbabwe requires between 200 000 and 350 000 tonnes of wheat annually but because of a number of challenges farmers are unable to produce enough thus the country has over the years been importing to cover the deficit.

“We are also looking at augmenting maize stocks at the Grain Marketing Board by importing 50 000 tonnes soon to prioritise roller meal production, but we want to engage the Government over subsidy,” he said.

Since the reinstatement of the subsidy on roller meal on December 5 last year, the product has largely not been available in most supermarkets countrywide, amid reports that out of a possible 61 millers only eight had been registered in the past few weeks.

This has been blamed for the shortage of subsidised roller meal in the market as the few packets produced have found their way into the hands of a few buyers, who in turn sell at exorbitant prices. — @okazunga.