Millers warned against selling underweight products

PLAYERS in the milling industry have again raised concerns about unscrupulous millers who are selling underweight products, causing market distortions and harming compliant millers.

Zimbabwe faces a rise in deceptive practices, from underweight products to tampered equipment, risking consumer health and the economy.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has repeatedly warned against these activities, emphasising adherence to trade and consumer protection laws.

Selling underweight goods results in financial losses and unfair competition for genuine millers, following the law.

In an update, United Refineries Group chief executive officer, Mr Busisa Moyo, said errant millers are packing eight kilogrammes of mealie-meal in 10kg bags and short-changing customers.

The trend creates an uneven playing field impacting negatively on genuine bona fide millers who are compliant with the Trade Measures Act.

“This week, we have an awareness blitz on errant millers who are packing eight kilogrammes of mealie-meal in 10kg bags and short-changing customers and also making the playing field uneven and creating problems for genuine bona fide millers who are compliant with the Trade Measures Act.

“We will be doing this under the Small Maize Millers Association of Zimbabwe (SMMAZ) and Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) in the public interest for self-regulation and removing market distortions, which are hurting bona fide, registered and compliant millers,” said Mr Moyo.

“We will be going into the market with the Ministry of Industry, Consumer Protection Commission, Trade Measures Board, Joint Operations Command and Minister of State for Bulawayo in our instance, although it’s a country wide initiative.”

He said the thrust is self-regulation of the private sector and ensuring consumers get their monies worth and compliance with standing regulations. —@SikhulekelaniM1