Milton braces for Eaglesvale test

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

MILTON Elephants are set face Eaglesvale School in a 2024 CBZ Schools Rugby Clashes encounter penciled in for Saturday in Harare.

The elephants are high in confidence and believe that they will be able to cause an upset away from home against a team that ranks high up above them.

After Week 10, Milton are in 19th place with a rating of 75, 73 points while their opponents are in position 10 with a rating of 79, 44.

Milton High School headmaster Similo Ncube said his students have been preparing well and is confident they will be able to grind a result. He said preparations have been going well but have faced a number of financial challenges.

“Everything is in place, our team has prepared well and are ready to go. We have managed to source diesel for the bus which has been a challenge but we are grateful to those who have assisted us. All is in place in terms of organisation, except for some few financial challenges. We should be able to perform well, we have made a mark in national schools rugby,” said Ncube.

The Elephants are under the tutelage of Mthabisi Ngulube who said they are grateful to parents and old boys who have made the trip possible. Some of his players played in the recently held Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Archer Clothing rugby league and he believes that club rugby exposure will assist in helping the team win.

“All is going well, the boy trained on Tuesday and Wednesday and we are grateful to the old boys and parents who have made sure that this trip is successful. We appreciate their support, rugby requires a lot. We need the experience and it was good that some of our boys got a feel of club rugby, that exposure will come in handy, it boosts the team, they now know how the game should be played at the highest level,” said Ngulube.

The game between Milton and Eaglesvale is scheduled to start at 2.30pm.

CBZ Schools Rugby Clashes Week 11 Fixtures:

Gateway High School vs Watershed College; Goldridge College vs Petra College; Kyle College vs The Heritage School; Hillcrest College vs Allan Wilson High School; St. John’s College vs St. George’s College; Falcon College vs Peterhouse Boys; Lomagundi College vs Prince Edward School; MCC vs Wise Owl Marondera; Eaglesvale School vs Milton High School; Hellenic Academy vs CBC.]

– @brandon_malvin