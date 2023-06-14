Milton High Rugby team to receive new kits 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

MILTON High School rugby team is set to receive new playing kits in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday at the school’s Beit Hall.

The donation will be coming from a former Milton Elephants rugby player and head boy, Doctor Jabulile Mthethwa. Apart from the kit, Mthethwa is set to assist with the revamping of the school’s rugby ground.

Mthethwa, a Bulawayo-based doctor is set to give back to his former school a full playing kit, warm-up shirts and scrum caps for players playing upfront.

Milton Elephants’ head coach, Lovemore Mangwiro said it is a good thing to see former Miltonians giving back to the school.

“We are really excited to be receiving the kit and we are very happy to see former players ploughing back to the school,” said Mangwiro.

Milton has been one of the renowned schools in the country when it comes to sports such as rugby and have played a pivotal role in the development of schoolboy rugby.

At the end of March, they organised the Milton Easter Rugby Festival which took place at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds and featured different schools from across the country and from Botswana.

The two-day rugby fiesta saw high-end rugby displayed by the schools which took part. The Elephants are also part of the ongoing CBZ Rugby League, which is a tournament between schools from across Zimbabwe.

The kit presentation ceremony is set to start at 5.30pm ending 30 minutes later at 6pm. – @brandon_malvin

