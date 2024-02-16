Milton Junior hosts Career and Fun Day, encouraging pupils to pursue their dreams

Grade 5A pupils at Milton Junior School in Bulawayo during a career and fun day on 16 February, from left: Shane Chikwira, Irvine Mbobo, Temba Dube, their Teacher Ms E Mangena, and Keith Majanga.

Online Writer

MILTON Junior on Friday held a careers and fun day for pupils.

In what has become the norm since the adoption of the new curriculum, a departure from the traditional approach where children write abstractly about the career path they wish to pursue in the future, pupils actually lived their dreams.

They came to school dressed as pilots, doctors, police officers, and laboratory technicians among others.

Teachers said it helps children to go to school with a vision. Select subjects that will assist them in achieving their career goals instead of learning randomly without focus.