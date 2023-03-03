Mimmie Tarukwana on NAMA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based songstress Mimmie Tarukwana feels her performance at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) last weekend was a learning curve for her career.

The artiste who has been rising meteorically was given a chance to showcase her vocal prowess at the Namas as she sang the national anthem alongside Adrienne Mar and Dhyaan Kumaar.

Said Mimmie Takurwana: “It was a really good experience and honour to sing the national anthem at the Namas. I was very nervous and excited about it all. It was my first time attending the awards and I think the event was well executed. The performances were great and the atmosphere was just right.”

Mimmie is becoming a popular face in Harare as she has been getting invites to perform at various events there including the Jabulani Jazz Festival and Jacaranda Music Festival. – @mthabisi_mthir