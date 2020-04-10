Mimosa assists to set up testing centres

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

MIMOSA Mining Company is working with Government to set up Covid-19 testing centres in Beitbridge and at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare so as to minimise imported cases, local transmission and enhance early detection of the deadly pandemic.

The platinum mine is one of the first corporates to complement Government in the fight against coronavirus when they donated thermoscanners to be used at the country’s ports of entry to detect early Covid-19 symptoms.

Mimosa spokesperson Ms Elizabeth Nerwande said this was part of the company’s intervention strategies in complementing Government efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Mimosa has rolled out a coordinated and integrated Covid-19 awareness to its staff, community and stakeholders in order to motivate behavioural change.

“We have also bought thermoscanners for our ports of entry at airports and Beitbridge through our let’s go zero partnerships,” she said.

“In Zvishavane we are working with our chiefs in our educational awareness and assisting in setting up testing centres at both Beitbridge and Harare airport.”

Ms Nerwande said Mimosa was also working closely with rural communities to ensure full awareness of Covid-19 among the populace as well as compliance and access to healthcare.

She said Mimosa has engaged traditional leaders in its environs to ensure there is adequate and relevant information being disseminated to people in rural areas.

Ms Nerwande said the platinum mining firm has refurbished some of the rural clinics as well as working closely with Zvishavane District Hospital to ensure they are prepared to deal with cases of Covid-19 cases in the event of an outbreak. She said Mimosa was yet to exhaust its US$150 000 (ZWL$4 230 000) initial budget set aside to fight the deadly virus but has committed to spend more to try and ease the burden on Government.

More focus by most health institutions and authorities has been given to urban areas where there is high concentration of people.

“We are engaging traditional leaders and also doing a lot for our local clinics and our nearby Zvishavane District Hospital. The main objective is to ensure that our surrounding rural communities are not left out in the fight against and prevention of Covid-19.

“Although the focus is not on how much we spend, we are yet to exhaust the US$150 000 that we set aside to assist in the fight against Covid-19. We are going to spend more if need be,” she said.