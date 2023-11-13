Mimosa upgrades Mberengwa District Hospital with US$3 million

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

MBERENGWA District Hospital, which was built in 1945, has been undergoing a major upgrade in the past four years, thanks to the generous support of Mimosa Mining Company. The mining company, which operates on the southern portion of the Great Dyke near Zvishavane town, has set aside US$3 million for the state of the art upgrade of the health institution.

The upgrade includes the construction of a new mortuary, a new maternity ward, a new male ward, a new laundry centre, a new theatre, a perimeter fence, and a guard room. The hospital will also benefit from a new road that will link it to the main road and make it more accessible to patients.

On Thursday, the mine took journalists on a tour of the hospital, where they witnessed the game-changing contributions it is making in terms of improving health services for the community. The journalists saw the completed mortuary and male ward, which are just awaiting commissioning. They also saw the progress of the other projects, which are at various stages of completion.

Takudzwa Magocha, Mberengwa District health service administrator, said Mimosa Mining Company is also constructing a state-of-the-art laundry centre at the hospital.

“At the moment we don’t have a laundry machine at Mberengwa District Hospital, which is a sad development since we serve 37 health facilities from Munene, Musume, Neta areas. Washing of blankets and other things was a challenge and we are happy that Mimosa is assisting us with the laundry centre.”

The new male ward has 26 beds, but can accommodate up to 32 beds.

“Mimosa provided funding for the construction of the building as well as purchasing of beds, blankets and sheets for patients. A few touch-ups are needed before commissioning and again we are grateful. The new mortuary can hold a minimum of 12 bodies, but can be expanded. At the moment we have a two-body mortuary that was constructed in 1945 and was now small for the growing hospital and patients. We appreciate the new mortuary by Mimosa, which will have a minimum of 12 bodies but can be expanded,” said Magocha.

He said the new theatre is now complete and they are just waiting for one piece of equipment.

“All along we have been transferring patients who need operations to Bulawayo hospitals and there were delays especially for pregnant women, which was putting them at high risk. This development will reduce cases of maternal mortality and morbidity.”

Magocha said the new maternity ward has 26 beds and has all the necessary facilities, such as waiting rooms, Caesarean section, normal labour ward and a nurses’ work station.

“Before the construction of the ward, expecting mothers would travel to Bulawayo or Gweru to access specialist maternal health care. Construction of the maternity ward, which started in 2017, was at one time stalled by lack of resources before the Government and Mimosa Mining Company intervened,” he said.

Chief Mposi said the Mberengwa District Hospital expansion project is a welcome development for the district.

“We are grateful to Mimosa Mining Company for their support and generosity. They have shown that they care for the welfare of the people and the community. This project will improve the quality of health care and save lives in the district.

“This development is coming at the right time. For example, our women were travelling long distances to access gynaecological and post-natal health care services in towns such as Bulawayo or Gweru. Most of them ended up delivering along the way or having premature births,” he said.

Mimosa Mining Company General Manager Stephen Ndiyamba said the Mberengwa District Hospital expansion project was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programmes in health, education, water and sanitation, infrastructure and sustainable projects.

He said: “We understand that the resources we mine are finite, so we have invested significantly in the local community. Over the years the company has invested in health, education, water and sanitation, infrastructure and sustainable projects.”

Ndiyamba said the company has also intervened to construct, equip and refurbish health institutions within the community, in the region and at national level.

“Our key interventions have been at Mondongo Clinic, Mberengwa District Hospital and at Zvishavane District Hospital where we constructed and equipped a private ward. Regionally, we refurbished and equipped the theatre and laundry facility at Masvingo Provincial Hospital. On a national level, we have made interventions at Mpilo and Harare Hospitals, St Giles Rehabilitation Centre and Chitungwiza Hospital where we partnered in the setting up of the Kidney Transplantation Centre,” he said.

Ndiyamba said the company has also actively participated in the construction and refurbishment of several primary and secondary schools countrywide using mostly local indigenous suppliers.

“At Mtshingwe Primary School, a stone throw away from the mine, we constructed and equipped two classroom blocks and the administration block while at Zvishavane Vocational Training centre we constructed a double story girls’ hostel. Other institutions that have been touched by our interventions include Shabani Primary School, Makwasha Primary School, Dadaya Primary School, Wedza Primary School, Riverton Academy, Shonhayi Primary School and Mukwidzi Primary School.”

The company has also supported various tertiary establishments with learning equipment.

“Over and above programmes targeted at primary and secondary education, Mimosa participates in institutional development through supporting various tertiary establishments. Support rendered has been in the form of administrative equipment, learning aids, comprehensive scholarship programmes as well as infrastructural development. The institutions that have benefited from our support include University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University and the School of Mines,” he said.

The company has also partnered with other stakeholders in ensuring environmental sustainability through reversing the loss of environmental resources, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal on environment.

“A major focus in Mimosa’s initiatives has been centred on water reticulation and the supply of clean water in and around Zvishavane. We have drilled over 70 boreholes in the community.” He said Mimosa remains committed to investments in Zimbabwe and in particular building mutually beneficial relationships that create lasting legacies. He said: “We are proud of our contribution to the development of the country and the communities we operate in. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to make a positive difference in the lives of the people,” said Ndiyamba.