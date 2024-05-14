MindSkillz programme to raise mental health awareness

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

SPORT has been known to be a universal language spoken and understood by all, an activity that most people engage in to tackle a number of societal problems.

Through their MindSkillz programme, Grassroot Soccer Inc. (GRS) in partnership with Pamumvuri, have taken it upon themselves to try and tackle the critical issue of mental wellness and well-being among adolescents in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Zimpapers during the launch of the programme at a local hotel on Monday afternoon, GRS Partnerships Programme Manager Happy Ncube said the program will equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and encouragement to live happy and healthy lives and become leaders within the community. Ncube also mentioned that “Pamumvuri is our new partner and will be implementing our Mind SKILLZ Program- an adolescent mental health promotion and prevention program. It is a sport-based program that utilizes positive and strength-based approaches, focusing on reinforcing and enhancing adolescents’ strengths and skills to cope with life’s stresses. This initiative targets adolescents aged between 10-19 years.”

Ncube emphasised the importance of engaging all adolescents, regardless of their well-being, to establish a foundation for addressing mental health challenges.

“The role of sports in educating young people about mental health cannot be understated. Sports teaches many important skills such as resiliency, hard work, courage, trust, and teamwork. These skills provide a holistic approach to mental health education for adolescents. Through sports, young people can learn these valuable life skills and coping mechanisms that will benefit them both on and off the field,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, GRS Inc. is currently working with two partners, Pamumvuri and Bantwana Zimbabwe. The former is a new partner. Pamumvuri founder and director Jacob Shamuyarira said the pilot programme will start in Bulawayo and Harare and added that they believe in the power of sport, particularly football. He said they are looking forward to working with GRS.

However, he said it won’t be an easy walk in the park, but they will give it their all to make sure that the program succeeds.

“After having gotten an opportunity to discuss with GRS, we looked at their model; we liked what they do; we fully believe in the strength and power that football has and sport, in general, has in drawing up crowds, being a conduit for such conversations to happen. So we are excited about the work that GRS has put up around the world, and having been an organisation that started in Zimbabwe, particularly in Bulawayo, it’s a great opportunity and a privilege for us to be implementing the pilot of the Mind SKILLZ intervention here in Zimbabwe in both Harare and Bulawayo.

“These are the two biggest cities in the country, so it’s highly unlikely that it’s going to be an easy walk in the park for us; the demand for the services is huge, but available resources are limited, so it’s going to be a bit of a challenge on how we are going to select the places where we can make an impact and also attend to the need but we will obviously start off within the capacity that we have and demonstrate the success and impact of this intervention,” he said.

The initiative is an adolescent Mental Health Promotion and Prevention program for 10—to 19-year-olds. MindSKILLZ will be implemented by near-peer coaches who will support young people. These neer peer coaches are between the ages of 18 and 30.

“Our goal is to improve mental health outcomes in Zimbabwe. It is an area where there is great need; it is an area that has been ignored for a very long time and has not been adequately resourced, so we feel it is time for us to come on with the right interventions,” said Shamuyarira.

In attendance were Provincial Medical Director Maphios Siamuchembu, Bulawayo Province Police Spokesperson Abednico Ncube, World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe Country Office, Debra Machando, and Provincial Mental Health Officer Chipo Zihweva, amongst other stakeholders.

Grassroot Soccer Inc. is an adolescent health organization that leverages the power of soccer to equip young people with the life-saving information, services, and mentorship they need to live healthier lives; Pamumvuri is a registered non profit organization based in Zimbabwe, specializing in raising awareness on mental, neurological and substance use conditions.

By scoring goals for mental wellness, the two organisations are changing the game for the next generation’s mental health. – @brandon_malvin