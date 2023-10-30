COMMENT: Mine Entra another opportunity for Zimbabwe to market itself locally and internationally

BULAWAYO is once again playing host to another international trade and investment expo, Mine Entra after the Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Fair held early this month which attracted 34 international exhibitors.

Mine Entra which begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), brings together mining, engineering, transport and construction companies.

The 26th edition of the country’s mining, engineering and transport showcase is being held under the theme: “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation”.

The expo which has attracted both local and international exhibitors follows the successful hosting of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Fair where 365 international and local companies participated.

The three-day Mine Entra provides a platform for local and international mining, engineering and transport companies as well as suppliers, a platform to market their products and also engage.

It is hoped that when the expo ends on Friday, exhibitors would have networked or established synergies leading to the expansion of their operations.

There are therefore many takeaways for local and international companies that are participating at this year’s Mine Entra which is coming at a time when Zimbabwe is witnessing a tremendous growth of its mining sector.

This year’s expo is promising to be another success story given that it has attracted nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa and Tanzania and there are 169 direct exhibitors that have already confirmed their participation.

Zimbabwe has been given another opportunity to market itself to both local and international investors as an investment destination of choice.

The hotels and lodges that will accommodate our guests to the Mine Entra should demonstrate that they are the hosts of choice in order for them to enjoy repeat visits.

We want at this juncture to implore our international guests to spend more days in the country exploring investment opportunities in the different cities and towns while enjoying our hospitality at our tourist destinations across the country.

Government has set a target of US$12 billion mining industry by end of this year and business engagements at platforms such as Mine Entra are expected to contribute significantly to the realisation of this dream.

Zimbabwe is endowed with several minerals and its only challenge is to attract big investors to the mining sector. What is comforting is that the country is already enjoying big investments in platinum, iron, gold, lithium and chrome and the thrust now is on ensuring that the nation enjoys the benefits of value addition and beneficiation of its mineral resources.

The theme for this year’s expo is most appropriate as the country looks forward to economic transformation through Mineral Beneficiation.