Mine Entra dates announced

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has released dates for the 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport exhibition slated for early next month in Bulawayo.

The specialised exhibition was last year held virtually on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the trade fair in 2020 being cancelled and suspended twice this year before it was held last month.

The ZITF Company has indicated that this year’s MineEntra would be held from November 3 to 5.

The event provides a platform for players in the mining, engineering and transport sectors to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for the growth and development of the mining industry.