Mine Entra displays impress President

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga are taken on a tour of exhibition stands by Zimbabwe International Trade Fair chairman Mr Busisa Moyo at this year edition of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday (Pictures: Eliah Saushoma)

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was yesterday impressed by the high quality of exhibits at the ongoing Mine Entra saying that demonstrates a high level of innovation embraced by the sector which is critical for its growth.

The President toured several stands that included Barloworld Zimbabwe, Midlands Metal, NMS Africa, P and R Hydraulics, Nimr Chapman, Power Drive, Huggie Rand Zimbabwe, BSSC Radiators, Intrachem Zimbabwe, Kadoma Metal before he officially opened the 26th edition.

During the tour, he was accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Soda Zhemu, Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo and other mining executives.

The three-day exhibition, which ends today, is being held under the theme, “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation” at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Briefing journalists after the tour, President Mnangagwa said every exhibition proves that Zimbabwe is developing in terms of embracing technology.

“I am happy to say that each time we have this expo we see how Zimbabwe has developed in terms of embracing technology.

“We continuously increase our capacity in terms of innovation interventions and I am told that most of the items that we have shown here, it’s our people behind the development of the technology and innovations,” said President Mnangagwa.

“So, I am very happy that we are building our own country, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa added that the exhibitors demonstrated a clear understanding of the mining sector roadmap.

The mining sector is one of Zimbabwe’s key industries and is expected to anchor the country towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“Most of the stands, where I visited are very confident of what they are doing now and where they want to go,” he said.

The President added that the nation is in a positive move towards the attainment of the set goals in both the mining sector and the technological interventions required.

Asked if the nation will attain the mining sector’s set targets, President Mnangagwa expressed confidence in achieving the targets.

“We are on the right path to attain the set targets and we are almost surpassing the target because we said we need to be self-sufficient in terms of our domestic needs in technology, and I can see that after we said Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo, most of our young men and women who are talented in technology are applying that with confidence.

“We have moved away from the perception that whatever you want you must bring it from outside the country. We have talked to exhibitors that were here last year and are here this year which means they are progressing.

“This is the confidence we want in our people, to be themselves,” he said.

The Second Republic introduced Education 5.0 to promote innovation which is meant to drive Vision 2030 aimed at transforming the economy into an empowered upper middle-income status.

Value addition and beneficiation of minerals dominated various forums with participants stressing the need to implement policy interventions for the country to derive more value from the resources.

One of the exhibitors whose stands were toured by the President, Mr Digvijay Bhonsale from Kadoma Foundry said they are happy that the President visited their stand saying the country has made huge strides in the innovation sector.

“Mine Entra is a very important forum and it is very organised, we must compliment the organisers and the Government of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mine Entra, serves as a platform for influential professionals from the mining industry, policymakers, investors, and mining support service providers to converge.

The dynamic gathering aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, promote innovation, and drive growth in the mining industry and related sectors, such as transport, manufacturing, and construction. —@SikhulekelaniM1