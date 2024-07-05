Mine Entra postponed… to pave way for Sadc Industrialsiation Week

Senior Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’s prime mining exhibition, Mine Entra, initially set for July in Bulawayo, has been postponed to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming Sadc Industrialisation Week later this month, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, has said.

New dates will be announced in due course. The exhibition was originally scheduled for 17-19 July. Mine Entra is crucial for promoting resource-based industrialisation, providing a stage to showcase the newest developments and innovations in the mining industry. It is considered a vital driver for resource-based industrialisation and serves as a platform to exhibit the latest advancements and innovations in the mining sector.

The expo has gained a solid reputation for bringing together influential figures in the mining sector to shape and improve Zimbabwe’s mining landscape. Mine Entra is hosted and organised by the ZITF Company in conjunction with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines.

In a statement, Mr Moyo said the decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming Sadc Industrialisation Week, a major regional event which is being hosted in Zimbabwe between July 28 – August 2 in Harare. “The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) wishes to inform exhibitors, visitors, buyers, delegates and all other stakeholders that the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

“Consultations regarding suitable dates are underway at the highest level of government and business leadership,” said Mr Moyo. The rescheduled Mine Entra exhibition will continue to run under the theme: “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.” Mr Moyo added that the consultations are to ensure the standard of the exhibition and depth of interactions, discussions and interventions meet the highest standard possible.

“The decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming Sadc Industrialisation Week, a major regional event which is being hosted in Zimbabwe scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare. “The Sadc Industrialisation Week is expected to attract significant attention from industry leaders, government officials, and investors throughout the region.”

Mr Moyo added that the ZITF Company recognises the importance of both Mine Entra and the Sadc Industrialisation Week. Therefore, holding Mine Entra during the same timeframe could potentially result in divided attendance and detract from the impact of each event, said the chairman.

“Postponing Mine Entra will ensure that both events receive the focused participation they deserve, maximizing the opportunities for attendees and exhibitors. This approach will allow participants to fully engage with each event without scheduling conflicts.

“The ZITF Company, with the guidance of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and in partnership with the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, remains committed to delivering a world-class mining exhibition that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth.”Before the postponement, the exhibition had attracted more than 170 exhibitors including nine foreign companies from China, South Africa, and the United Kingdom compared to seven foreign exhibitors at this time last year.

The mining industry is essential for sustainable economic development as the country industrialises and transforms the economy toward Vision 2030. The massive growth of mining investments under the Second Republic is creating thousands of jobs while the steady increase in precious minerals output is enhancing economic stability. Zimbabwe has more than 60 extractable mineral deposits, but less than 10 are currently being commercially exploited.

Soon after the coming into power of the Second Republic in November 2017, President Mnangagwa declared that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”, which has seen investors from across the globe scrambling for investment opportunities in the country. Under Vision 2030, the mining industry, which is one of Zimbabwe’s major economic mainstays, is expected to anchor the country’s economy towards the envisaged upper-middle-income economy status. Minerals account for more than half of Zimbabwe’s export revenue with gold and platinum accounting for half of the total annual export earnings.