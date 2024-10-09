Exhibitors put final touches to stands for Mine Entra being held at the ZIEC in Bulawayo. — Picture: Melusi M Ncube

Sikhulekelani Moyo

THE 27th Mining, Engineering, and Transport Expo (Mine Entra) roars to life today at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, with President Mnangagwa expected to officially open the event tomorrow.

Running from today until Friday under the theme “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus,” the expo promises to be a hub of ideas, innovations and partnerships to drive economic growth and industrial development in Zimbabwe and beyond.

This year’s exhibition seeks to unveil new opportunities, strengthen value chains, drive innovation and promote industrialisation within the mining sector and related industries. Initially scheduled for July, the event was moved due to the SADC Industrialisation Week.

During a visit to ZIEC yesterday, Business Chronicle spoke with several exhibitors preparing their stands. Many expressed optimism about the event’s potential to boost their businesses and expand their reach within the mining industry.

“This is our fourth time exhibiting at Mine Entra. Last year, we secured deals with a quarter of the mining companies in Zimbabwe. We hope to increase that this year to a third,” said Ms Nomsa Mahunde from SEW Eurodrive.

Mr Shawn Shava, representing Zhigao Machinery, said they are participating for the first time and the company is eager to secure new business deals.

“We are a new company that specialises in drill rigs for mining blast or drilling and this is our first time coming for Mine Entra. We expect to meet different people from the mining sector and we think this is going to expand our territory in terms of sales,” he said.

“We expect to gain sales, new customers and new relations with other mining companies that sell machinery as well.”

Mr Ashington Muleya from Kwekwe-based Telstone Trading, another first-time exhibitor, said they are looking forward to growing their PPE (personal protective equipment) market.

“We already supply Zambia, but we hope Mine Entra will help us reach other regions in Zimbabwe and the broader SADC market,” he said.

“The mining industry in Zimbabwe is growing with the formalisation of gold panning to small-scale miners playing a huge role to us as suppliers in the sector.”

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company chief executive officer, Dr Nicholas Ndebele, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s event, which has attracted 254 direct exhibitors occupying 8 406 square metres, an increase from last year’s 6 544 square metres.

He said 19 international exhibitors from countries such as China, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Africa are also participating, marking an increase from the 12 international exhibitors from three countries last year.

“All is set for the 27th edition of Zimbabwe’s premier Mine Entra. Our teams and service providers are on the ground putting final touches to preparations to ensure that we deliver a seamless experience for our exhibitors, buyers and delegates,” said Dr Ndebele.

“We are excited to explore how the mining sector, together with the engineering and transport industries can continue to drive industrialisation through value chain development, ensuring that Zimbabwe and indeed Africa maximises the potential of its vast mineral resources.”

Dr Ndebele said over the coming few days, participants will engage in high-impact programming that highlights how innovation and collaboration can unlock success across the mining value chains.

“The Mine Entra is more than just an exhibition, but a platform where local and international industry leaders, investors and stakeholders come together to explore advancements, seize opportunities and address challenges that their sectors face,” he said.

The event’s programming will include the Mining Industry Suppliers Forum, discussions on sustainable mining practices, and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Small Scale and Artisanal Miners Conference.

President Mnangagwa is set to deliver the keynote address tomorrow, with additional high-impact sessions aimed at unlocking success across the mining value chain.

Mine Entra will conclude on Friday with the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Small Scale and Artisanal Miners Conference and the Mine Entra Charity Golf Challenge.