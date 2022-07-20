Mine Entra roars to life

Companies exhibiting at this year’s edition of Mine Entra put finishing touches at their stands ahead of the exhibition which starts today in Bulawayo

Business Reporter

THE 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) exhibition, which kicks off in Bulawayo today up to Friday, has attracted over 160 direct exhibitors spread across the globe.

President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour and is set to deliver the keynote address during the Mine Entra Conference and official opening ceremony tomorrow.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company is hosting the specialised exhibition, which returns after a two-year hiatus, running under the theme: “Explore. Extract. Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains.”

By end of day yesterday the venue for the conference at Hall 3 and 4 was a hive of activity as several exhibitors made final touches on their stands.

Mining firms, industrial supplies, universities, telecommunication players and companies in industrial protective clothing sector, are exhibiting. The bulk of the stands were complete.

ZITF Company chair, Mr Busisa Moyo, said as of Monday, 5,474 square metres of exhibition space had been booked, translating to 93,87 percent of exhibition space occupancy.

“Over 160 direct exhibitors have reserved space so far. Last minute bookings continue to come in and we expect a marginal increase in the final figures,” he said.

“Foreign exhibitors will be coming from China, South Africa and the United Kingdom while we expect figures to come from across the Sadc region.”

Mr Moyo said the theme for the conference rallies industry players to explore viable investment opportunities within the mining value chain, extract value from new systems and alliances as well as expand the industry’s current scale of operations.

“Mine Entra 2022 comes at a time when the country is witnessing various signature mining projects being either commissioned, expanded or resuscitated to achieve a US$12 billion dollar mining industry target by 2023.

The expo provides a platform to evaluate progress, facilitate knowledge sharing and conversations towards that vision,” he said.

The premier gathering of mining, engineering, transport and construction industry stakeholders provides a platform to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for the growth and development of the mining industry.

It also incorporates a display of mining equipment, chemicals and protective clothes as well as insurance and security services, which are needed by miners.

A diverse range of products and services will be on show, which ranges from earth moving equipment, fire-fighting equipment, security systems, protective clothing, financial services and automotive engineering.

The mining industry is one of Zimbabwe’s economic mainstays with the sector presently contributing about 70 percent of the country’s foreign currency earnings.

The Second Republic has come up with a mining industry roadmap whose target is to grow the sector to a US$12 billion industry by 2023 with the gold sector expected to generate US$4 billion, platinum US$3 billion and chrome, iron, steel, diamond and coal contributing US$1 billion.

Lithium is expected to contribute US$500 million while other minerals will contribute US$1,5 billion.

The exhibition will have several knowledge-sharing platforms and focused dialogues catering for the different segments within the mining value-chain including small-to-medium scale mining, as well as women and youth in mining.