Mine robbers arrested

THREE machete gang members have been arrested while their accomplice is at large after they attacked miners at Geelong Mine in Gwanda and fled with R13 200, US$10, two grammes of gold and cell phones.

Tinashe Mudenda (22), Kinos Notice (25), Shonai Dube (20) all from Binga were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a robbery charge. They were remanded in custody to November 11.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the trio and their accomplice only known as Abednico attacked two miners at around 2AM on Monday while armed with machetes, a wooden log and a sjambok.

Miss Mahachi said they tied their victims hands and ran away. One of the miners managed to free himself and rushed to alert other miners who pursued the accused persons and apprehended them along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

“On 26 October at around 2AM the three accused persons in the company of a fourth accomplice only known as Abednico went to Geelong 20 Mine while armed with machetes, wooden log and a sjambok and attacked Mr Simbarashe Mudzingwa while he was sleeping in his makeshift tent. They assaulted him with the machetes and sjambok while demanding cash and they took R1 200 and two cellphones. They tied his hands before fleeing the scene,” she said.

“They proceeded to Mr Emmanual Chisari’s tent where they threatened and assaulted him. They stole R12 000, US$10, two grammes of gold, two cell phones, tied his hands and fled from the scene. Mr Chisari and Mr Mudzingwa managed to free themselves and they alerted other miners who teamed up and pursued the accused persons. The local miners apprehended the accused persons while they were walking along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road while trying to flee.”

