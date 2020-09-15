Mine robbery pair in court

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO men have been arrested while their two accomplices are still at large after they allegedly stole 500 kilograms of gold ore from a mine in Gwanda and other valuables.

Michael Gambiza (30) from Filabusi and Nkosinamandla Ncube (20) from Mberengwa were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi facing a robbery charge. They were remanded in custody to September 21.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Gambiza and Ncube and two others attacked two workers at Marble Mine in Gwanda on July 1 in the early hours of the morning armed with knobkerries, axes and catapults.

“They forced open a closed door of a steel cabin where they found Mr Dean Nkala and Mr Mpilo Ndlovu and they ordered them to lie down.

“They demanded valuables from the workers and they took cell phones, clothing and some electrical gadgets. The accused persons went on to assault Mr Nkala and Mr Ndlovu several times using knobkerries. They then tied their hands and feet using a safety belt and a solar panel cable which were in the room,” she said.

Miss Nare said the accused persons then loaded 500 kilograms of gold ore onto a white Isuzu vehicle and proceeded to Alfa Mike Mine in Colleen Bawn where they intended to process the gold ore.

She said police officers from Colleen Bawn received a tip off from members of the public on the whereabouts of the accused persons leading to their arrest and recovery of some of the stolen property.

Miss Nare said the stolen property is valued at US$276 and R1 950 and property worth US$276 and R1 500 was recovered.