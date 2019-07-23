Mine workers get salary adjustment

Harare Bureau

THE Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe has acceded to workers’ demands for salary adjustments and agreed to settle for a 35 percent salary hike to cushion them from inflation.

The workers, through the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe had been arguing that their earnings had been eroded by inflation and were thus calling for an adjustment.

Government has led the way in cushioning workers from inflation and last week agreed to pay its workforce an equivalent of 50 percent of their salaries as a once-off cushioning allowance this month.

Talks are also going on with the employer considering a cost of living adjustment that will take care of the period August to December.

“The mining sector, one of the biggest employers, has also moved in to cushion workers with a 35 percent increment.

In a statement, the workers’ representatives – the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe – confirmed the increment.

“The Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe led by its president Mr Tinago Ruzive locked horns with the Chamber of Mines on the 9th of July 2019 to negotiate a cost of living adjustment for the mining industry,” said the association in a statement.

“After a gruelling second session of negotiations the Union emerged with a 35 percent cost of living adjustment for the miners.

“The NEC (National Executive Committee) will dispatch detailed information to the mines. . . ” reads the statement.

While committing to continue looking at its workers’ plight, Government has also called on the private sector to consider the plight of its workers.

Addressing delegates, most of them captains of industry, at a breakfast meeting on currency reforms earlier this month, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube urged industry to look into workers’ salaries.

“We are going to make an announcement in terms of a cushioning allowance for civil servants,” Minister Ncube told industry captains.

“And industry can you please follow suit. Some of these companies have been making fantastic profits, you are looking after your shareholders but also look after the employees as well by adjusting their wages so that they can cope with the inflationary pressures,” he said.