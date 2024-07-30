Miner dies in shaft

Midlands Bureau

An artisanal miners died after falling down a shaft at Wanderer Mine in Shurugwi on 23 July.

His decomposed body was only recovered three days later on 26 July.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on Tuesday at around 2am Prince Mangooma (28) and Takesure Sande (24) both of Village 2 Zhaugwe, Shurugwi were at Wanderer Mine in Shurugwi waiting for their turn to mine gold.

“It is alleged that Sande entered the mine tunnel to gather left over ores left by a shift of artisanal miners which had finished blasting. Mangooma later realised that

Sande had not returned and entered the tunnel to look for him. He failed to locate him,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a missing person report was made at ZRP Shurugwi two days later.

“Mangooma and other artisanal miners continued to search and on July 26 at about 11pm, they found his dead body in a mine shaft fallen headlong. The body was already in a state of decomposition,” he said.