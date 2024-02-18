Miner plunges to death in 35-metre deep shaft

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, [email protected]

A GWANDA mine worker died after he fell into a 35 metre deep shaft.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Vuthela Mine in Gwanda on 15 February around 10AM.

She said Brian Moyo (28) was descending into the shaft when a hoist he was using developed a fault and crashed down the shaft.

”I can confirm that we recorded a fatal mine accident at Vuthela Mine where Brian Moyo descended into a 35 metre deep shaft using a hoist. Along the way the hoist developed a mechanical fault and made a free fall and crashed down the mine taking Moyo down with it. Moyo sustained head injuries and bruises as a result of the accident and he died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena said other mine workers retrieved the body of their workmate from the shaft. She said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) .

She called on mine operators to ensure that the work environment is safe for their employees.

“It’s concerning that we continue to record fatal accidents in mining areas as a result of mechanical faults. Mine owners and managers have to ensure that their equipment is constantly inspected and serviced to ensure that it’s in good condition in order to avoid such incidents.

“Mine workers also have to ensure that their safety is prioritised and they should also work in safe areas. It’s also important for mine workers to put on safety clothing when working,” she said.

