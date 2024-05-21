Mines Bill should clarify role of mining surveyors

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

THE Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill should clarify and elaborate on the roles of mining surveyors, to ensure adequate compliance with the industry regulations and enhance the sustainability of operations.

The Association of Mine Surveyors of Zimbabwe (AMSZ), an affiliate of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, made this submission in Bulawayo last Friday as part of its contribution to the Bill formulation process, which should guide new regulations for the entire mining sector.

AMSZ president, Mr Gabriel Mwale, said as an association they had formally presented their submissions on the Mines and Minerals Bill, which seeks to ostensibly replace the current Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of 1961.

“The Act needs modernising and re-alignment to other existing statutes. Mine surveyors require better distinction in the Act, to clearly elaborate the things they must do to assure compliance and value within the entire industry,” he said.

The office of the mine surveyor has traditionally been used by the mines to ensure compliance with the legal requirements of the Mines and Minerals Act and in specific terms, Statutory Instrument 109 of 1990 Mining (Management and Safety) Regulations.

“In terms of underground mining, the mine surveyor has been responsible for safe mining in terms of safe holdings and prevention of misalignment of underground surface structures,” said Mr Mwale.

“During their studies, the mine surveyor studies Mining Law and related safety regulations. All plans on a mine are drawn and certified by the mine surveyor.”

As a way of enhancing the importance of the mine surveying profession to the mining industry, Mr Mwale said they were participating in career guidance or awareness events organised by various tertiary institutions that include the Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM).

He said they were also rolling out awareness programmes to small-scale miners on the relevance of the profession to their sector.

“We are still up-skilling, acquiring various modern techniques and skills for the application of latest technology, as a way of advancing the science and practice of mine surveying,” said Mr Mwale.

ZSM head of the survey department, Mr Linton Mapasure, said the school has the vision to come up with world-class surveyors, but faces a number of challenges, among them industrial attachment and equipment.

“For the purpose of training, we have been investing in modern technologies. However, the equipment-for-student ratio is very low.

“We are, therefore, appealing to well-wishers to assist with equipment. We are also facing challenges for student attachment hence we are also calling for companies to work with our students,” said Mr Mapasure.

ZSM was established in 1926 and has four academic divisions catering to over 600 students.