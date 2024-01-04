Mines Minister Zhemu Soda to attend 30th anniversary of Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town

Senior Business Writer

MINES and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda is expected to attend the annual Mining Indaba conference next month in Cape Town, South Africa.

The conference set for 5-8 February runs under the theme “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining’.

Minister Soda will join more than 20 African mining and energy ministers and scores of diplomats accredited to various African countries.

This year’s Mining Indaba will celebrate its 30th anniversary to mark how far the industry has come and discover what the future holds for Africa’s mining concerns.

The Indaba will provide Zimbabwe with an opportunity to highlight existing investment opportunities.

The Government has set a new US$40 billion by 2030 target for the mining sector.

This comes as the industry recorded US$20,5 billion in exports over the past five years.

The growth of the sector has been largely spurred by an improved investment environment, which, according to the Ministry of Mining and Mining Development, contributes 50 percent of the foreign direct investments.

At least 45 000 jobs have been created in the sector over the past five years.

Since its inception in 1994, Mining Indaba has grown from a small conference to one of the most highly anticipated events in the industry, welcoming mining professionals from all over the world.

The conference is solely dedicated to the successful capitalisation and development of mining interests in Africa, with a unique and widening perspective of the African mining industry.

The platform provides a range of services, from connecting mining companies with leading investors to providing a platform for important industry discussions, supporting long-term economic and sustainable growth across the continent.